RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF EUR 400 MILLION PERPETUAL NON-CALL 5.5Yr INAUGURAL ADDITIONAL Tier 1 NOTES
|
Analysts and Investors
Financial communication
+ 33(0) 1 76 88 81 74
...
About Mobilize Financial Services
Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.
With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed more than 633,000 contracts (new and used vehicles) at the end of June 2025 and sold 1.8 million services. At the end of June 2025, average earning assets stood at 58.9 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 607 million euros.
Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of June 2025, net deposits amounted to 30.5 billion euros, or 49 % of the company's net assets.
To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services:
Follow us on Twitter: @Mobilize_FS
Attachment
-
EN - CP AT1 09 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment