Automated Charging Station Concept Targets Hands Free EV Charging

Park and Forget. Charge your Electric Vehicle automatically and always have a fully charged vehicle at the ready. No forgetting to plug your vehicle in!

Fully adjustable fast charging to connect underneath or to bumper of the Electric Vehicle.

Shows a cross-section view of how the vehicle charges on the charging station.

EVACS design accommodates multiple vehicle types, charging speeds, and environments

POWELLS POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- S.D. Paterson Development Co. has unveiled details of the Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station (EVACS), a weather resistant, automated charging system intended for use in private garages, fleet facilities, and outdoor spaces. The system is designed to connect to an electric vehicle without manual cable handling, allowing drivers to park and walk away while charging begins automatically.EVACS can be installed as a self standing or wall mounted unit and incorporates a multi voltage charger with an adjustable track to fit a range of wheelbases and tire widths. The charging head is wired for direct connect fast charging and operates independently of the vehicle's factory installed plug receptacle, enabling manual charging when away from the station.The charging dock is positioned between tire guides and protected by spring loaded, weather resistant covers that open and close automatically as a vehicle drives on or off. The height of the receptacle can be adjusted to suit different vehicle designs and ground clearances. The system is compatible with self parking technology and can be integrated into newly manufactured electric vehicles or retrofitted to existing models.A companion software application provides real time updates on charging status and estimated time to full charge. Charging stops automatically when the battery reaches capacity, and the user is notified.“Our goal with EVACS is to simplify the charging process for a wide range of electric vehicles, from passenger cars to commercial fleets,” said a spokesperson for S.D. Paterson Development Co.“By removing the need to manually connect cables, we're aiming to make charging more seamless and adaptable to different environments.”The EVACS design can be adapted for electric automobiles, commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), and golf carts. Specifications such as size, construction, and design may change as the system progresses through development and manufacturing.For further information, contact:S.D. Paterson Development Co.P.O. Box 1Powells Point, NC 27966-0001Website:

