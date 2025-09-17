Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Automated Charging Station Concept Targets Hands Free EV Charging


2025-09-17 01:16:22
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Features an LED monitor with a camera or mirrors affixed to the charger that helps guide the driver onto the docking station at the correct angle while also offering a way for self-parking technology integrated into an electric vehicle to also be used for

Park and Forget. Charge your Electric Vehicle automatically and always have a fully charged vehicle at the ready. No forgetting to plug your vehicle in!

Includes a self-standing or wall-mounted multi-volt charging unit installed on an adjustable track system to accommodate any make or model of vehicle, vehicle wheelbases, and vehicle tire widths. Offers a single, adjustable weatherproof charging receptac

Fully adjustable fast charging to connect underneath or to bumper of the Electric Vehicle.

Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station is a floor-mounted guide system with a width-adjustable electric vehicle charging dock. Users can drive their vehicle onto the guide system to automatically align the vehicle's onboard charging receptacle with t

Shows a cross-section view of how the vehicle charges on the charging station.

EVACS design accommodates multiple vehicle types, charging speeds, and environments

POWELLS POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- S.D. Paterson Development Co. has unveiled details of the Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station (EVACS), a weather resistant, automated charging system intended for use in private garages, fleet facilities, and outdoor spaces. The system is designed to connect to an electric vehicle without manual cable handling, allowing drivers to park and walk away while charging begins automatically.

EVACS can be installed as a self standing or wall mounted unit and incorporates a multi voltage charger with an adjustable track to fit a range of wheelbases and tire widths. The charging head is wired for direct connect fast charging and operates independently of the vehicle's factory installed plug receptacle, enabling manual charging when away from the station.

The charging dock is positioned between tire guides and protected by spring loaded, weather resistant covers that open and close automatically as a vehicle drives on or off. The height of the receptacle can be adjusted to suit different vehicle designs and ground clearances. The system is compatible with self parking technology and can be integrated into newly manufactured electric vehicles or retrofitted to existing models.

A companion software application provides real time updates on charging status and estimated time to full charge. Charging stops automatically when the battery reaches capacity, and the user is notified.

“Our goal with EVACS is to simplify the charging process for a wide range of electric vehicles, from passenger cars to commercial fleets,” said a spokesperson for S.D. Paterson Development Co.“By removing the need to manually connect cables, we're aiming to make charging more seamless and adaptable to different environments.”

The EVACS design can be adapted for electric automobiles, commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), and golf carts. Specifications such as size, construction, and design may change as the system progresses through development and manufacturing.

