Kingstec Technologies Celebrates FDA Approval Of Setpoint Medical's Revolutionary RA Treatment

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kingstec Technologies , a leader in project management, engineering, manufacturing, and logistics solutions, proudly celebrates the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of SetPoint Medical's SetPoint System , the first neuroimmune modulation device for treating adults with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA).As SetPoint Medical's strategic manufacturing partner, Kingstec played a pivotal role in developing and manufacturing critical external components. These include the complete charging ecosystem: the durable, wearable patient charger, docking station, carrying case, and all related accessories that enable seamless communication with the implant and physician programming interface.Leveraging more than 42 years of project management, engineering, manufacturing, and logistics expertise, Kingstec ensured high levels of precision, quality control, and regulatory compliance. The company's long-standing partnerships with world-class, ISO-certified facilities throughout Asia were instrumental in establishing scalable, validated processes for this breakthrough device.“Bringing a first-in-class therapy like the SetPoint System to market requires not only innovation in science but also innovation in engineering and manufacturing,” said Wilson Chiu, President of Kingstec Technologies.“This FDA approval validates SetPoint's approach to treating autoimmune diseases and demonstrates our ability to navigate the complex regulatory and manufacturing requirements of cutting-edge medical devices. We're proud to have helped build the foundation for bringing this therapy to more than 1.5 million Americans living with RA.”The SetPoint System uses targeted electrical stimulation of the vagus nerve to activate the body's natural anti-inflammatory pathways, offering a device-based alternative without immune-compromising risks. Beyond RA, SetPoint Medical is evaluating the platform for additional autoimmune conditions, including multiple sclerosis and Crohn's disease.About Kingstec TechnologiesEstablished in 1983, Kingstec Technologies is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada, and partners with ISO-certified manufacturing facilities throughout Asia. Working with start-ups and established brands alike, Kingstec employs a team of highly specialized engineers, experienced project managers, and logistics professionals to shepherd projects from ideation straight through to market.Kingstec provides customers with world-class project management and engineering services in North America and Europe, as well as cost-efficient, adaptable contract manufacturers in Asia . Specializing in bioelectronic medicine, neurostimulation systems, and advanced medical devices, the company has earned customers' trust by maintaining the strictest quality standards while helping to get products quickly and reliably into the marketplace.

