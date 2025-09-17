Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Praises Drop In Crime Rates Amid Increased Federal Law Enforcement Presence

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA ) applauds recent drops in violent crime in major U.S. cities following the increased presence of federal law enforcement. Despite protests and some political opposition, law enforcement officers continue serving and protecting all citizens and ensuring safer communities.In Washington, D.C., since the deployment of the National Guard and federal law enforcement in early August, violent crimes have dropped by nearly 50 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Burglaries have declined by 48 percent and car thefts by 36 percent.These crime declines align with increased federal law enforcement involvement through joint operations, deployment of National Guard forces, and partnerships with local police agencies. The efforts have supported overwhelmed departments, enhanced deterrence, and restored safety in highcrime zones.“Our officers are working tirelessly to protect every American, even in the face of criticism and protest,” said FLEOA National President Mat Silverman.“The recent drop in crime shows that when law enforcement has the resources and support it needs, our communities are safer and stronger.”Some citizens and civil liberties advocates have raised alarms over the expanded federal law enforcement presence, alleging overreach or threats to local authority. Protests in cities like D.C. and Chicago reflect concerns about civil rights, racial profiling, and the role of local control. Despite this, law enforcement agencies maintain their mission of ensuring public safety for all, including protesters.Officers are upholding constitutional rights while enforcing laws, even in the face of criticism or hostility. FLEOA notes that peaceful protest is protected speech, and police are trained and committed to respecting those rights while ensuring order.FLEOA stands in support of our men and women on the front lines. We recognize the difficult work required to reduce crime, often while facing criticism from criminals and the public. Federal support, when paired with local collaboration and respect for civil liberties, can yield long-term gains in safety. We urge policymakers to continue supporting law enforcement resources, ensuring transparency, accountability, and fairness in operations.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

