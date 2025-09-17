Announcing The 2025 National Gas Rodeo & Expo Championship Teams From Piedmont Natural Gas And Pacific Gas & Electric

Hot Tie-In of Pacific Gas and Electric Company | 2-Person Team

“Gas Masters” from Piedmont Natural Gas and“Hot Tie-In” from Pacific Gas & Electric, are the 2025 National Gas Rodeo Overall Champions.

- Leigh LarsonBLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Teams of natural gas professionals demonstrated their expertise in job-related skills at the National Gas Rodeo & Expo last week. A total of 50 teams representing 15 states participated in the 2025 event, with one team ultimately defending their 2023 and 2024 overall championship status.For the third year in a row, Cameron Smith, captain, along with team members Jamie Exum, Peyton Huff, Chase McCroskey, and alternate Cody Adamson, representing the team“Gas Masters” under Piedmont Natural Gas, defended their title as the overall champions in the four-person team category.Tom Peterson, serving as captain, along with team member Brandon Northcutt and alternate Kevin Reis, representing the team "Hot Tie-In" of Pacific Gas & Electric earned overall champion status in the two-person team category.The rodeo, a program of the MEA Energy Association (MEA), fosters teamwork and pride within the natural gas industry through the execution of safe and efficient tasks. In this competition, 27 two-person teams and 23 four-person teams are tasked with completing qualifying events that include the safe and swift installation of a service line, manual excavation of a pit, cutting a six-inch metal pipe, and assembling a meter set. The top 10 teams in both the two-person and four-person categories will advance to the relay event, which consists of multiple sequential tasks, including the precise operation of a utility truck with a trailer and the delicate maneuvering of an egg using a backhoe bucket.The teams typically prepare for this annual event with several hours of practice and strategizing. Some utilities host internal rodeos before entering the rodeo.“We're continually inspired by the dedication these teams demonstrate-not only during the rodeo, but every day on the job,” remarked Leigh Larson, president and CEO of MEA.“The competition and camaraderie on display were remarkable, with participants eager to showcase their skills and proudly represent their companies at the National Gas Rodeo & Expo,” Larson continued.Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas hosted the rodeo at Turfway Park in Florence, Kentucky. Larson said,“We thank Duke, Piedmont Natural Gas, and Turfway Park for their warm hospitality, and we extend a special thank-you to the many volunteers who helped make this event memorable.”For those who couldn't attend, a live stream was available on Facebook/nationalgasrodeo .The National Gas Rodeo Committee provides guidance and overall support for the organization and delivery of the rodeo competition. In addition to defining the events, rules, and schedule, they prepare the site and judge.2025 NATIONAL GAS RODEO OVERALL CHAMPIONS:Two-Person Field.1st Place:“Hot Tie-In”, Pacific Gas & Electric | Captain: Tom Peterson | Brandon Northcutt | Alternate: Kevin Reis.2nd Place:“The Duke Boys”, Duke Energy | Captain: Hunter Barrons | Trevor Barrons | Alternate: Ryan Regenstein.3rd Place:“Cuttin' Time”, Fabick Cat | Captain: Barry Hicks | Brandon Vickery | Alternate: Stephen BouseFour-Person Field.1st Place:“Gas Masters”, Piedmont Natural Gas | Captain: Cameron Smith | Jamie Exum | Peyton Huff | Chase McCroskey | Alternate: Cody Adamson.2nd Place:“Cutline Cowboys”, Duke Energy | Captain: Richard Bradley | Franyer Koschnny | Malik Adams | Tyson Hanline | Alternate: Deantre Mitchell.3rd Place:“Packin' Mercaptan”, Duke Energy | Captain: Nick Larson | Nick Nordstrom | Jacob Bowles | Cody Laws | Alternate: Daniel BishopFASTEST TIMES: Qualifying Events and RelayTwo-Person Field.Meter Set:“Hot Tie-In”, Pacific Gas & Electric.Pipe Cut:“The Duke Boys”, Duke Energy.Service Install:“State Line”, Spire.Hand Dig:“The Duke Boys”, Duke Energy.Relay:“Cuttin' Time”, Fabick CatFour-Person Field.Meter Set:“Gas Masters”, Piedmont Natural Gas.Pipe Cut:“Gas Masters”, Piedmont Natural Gas.Service Install:“Cutline Cowboys”, Piedmont Natural Gas.Hand Dig:“Gas Masters”, Piedmont Natural Gas.Relay:“Gas Masters”, Piedmont Natural GasVictoria (Tori) Scheele, captain; Ellie Rumphol; and Jessica Cramlet, alternate for team“Gassy Girls” representing Xcel Energy were awarded the Spirit of the Rodeo award for their perseverance, hard work, and determination.Cody Laws was the winner of the Caterpillar Mystery Event and Tyson Hanline earned second place. Brandon Safranek and Nate Knigge won the Milwaukee Tool Cornhole Tournament. Shane Robison won a Solor Stove bonfire for guessing correctly how far the natural gas pipeline inspection gauge, also known as a PIG, would fly.“Gas Sicario” from Xcel Energy won the contest for favorite team shirt and the charity of their choice will receive a $1,000 donation, sponsored by IBEW 304.“Packin' Mercaptan” of Duke Energy came in at second place and the charity of their choice will receive a $500 donation, sponsored by IBEW 304.The intense competition and camaraderie of the rodeo offer natural gas utilities from across the country an opportunity to showcase their teamwork, skills, and professionalism. Participation in the rodeo plays an important role in developing a mindset of efficiency, proficiency, and safety when working in the natural gas field.The National Gas Rodeo & Expo is a program of MEA. The rodeo is made possible through the top-level support of sponsor MRC Global and premier level support by Ameren, Caterpillar, Milwaukee Tool, and Vimocity.Learn more about the National Gas Rodeo & Expo at NationalGasRodeo .About MEA Energy Association:MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association over 115 years ago by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our 55 summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

