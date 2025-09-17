Skylift Lodge Vernon NJ Offers Airbnb Vacation Rentals Near Mountain Creek With Fall 2025 And Winter Ski Weekends In NJ

Mountain Creek, Vernon, NJ

SkyLift Lodge, a top-rated Airbnb in Vernon NJ near Mountain Creek, opens Fall 2025 and Winter Ski weekend dates with direct booking at SkyLiftLodge.

VERNON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SkyLiftLodge announced today that its popular Airbnb condo rental located at Mountain Creek in Vernon, New Jersey is now open for Fall 2025 bookings. The property has also been recognized for the third consecutive year with the prestigious Triple Black Diamond Award, honoring top-rated vacation rentals for exceptional quality, guest satisfaction, and outstanding location.

SkyLift Lodge, which accommodates up to 10 guests, combines modern amenities with a prime mountain setting that places visitors at the heart of Mountain Creek Resort. Known for its award-winning skiing and snowboarding in winter, the resort also offers year-round attractions, making SkyLift Lodge a sought-after choice for families, couples, and adventurers. Fall is one of the most popular times of year to visit, as guests enjoy apple picking in Warwick, New York, hiking the Appalachian Trail, and taking in the region's vibrant foliage across Sussex County.

With over 300 five-star reviews on Airbnb and VRBO, the lodge has earned a reputation as one of the leading vacation rentals in Northern New Jersey.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Triple Black Diamond Award once again,” said Julian Romero, owner of SkyLift Lodge.“This recognition reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional guest experience, while our seasonal offerings-from fall foliage to winter skiing-continue to make Vernon a destination worth discovering.”

The Triple Black Diamond Award is granted annually to the top 1% of vacation rentals in the region, based on guest satisfaction, location, amenities, and reviews. SkyLift Lodge's direct access to the slopes of Mountain Creek, along with its proximity to Crystal Springs Resort, local wineries, and family-friendly attractions like the Warwick Drive-In Theater, ensures a year-round appeal that blends adventure, relaxation, and convenience.

Travelers searching for Airbnbs in Vernon, NJ, Mountain Creek Airbnb rentals, or vacation rentals in Sussex County can now book Fall 2025 and Winter 2025–26 stays directly at or by calling 201-870-4322.

SkyLift Lodge continues to be a favorite Airbnb in Vernon NJ near Mountain Creek, offering families modern lodging and year-round adventure.

