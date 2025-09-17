Newyearsnj Announces Largest New Year's Eve Parties In New Jersey At Sheraton Hotel Parsippany And Marriott Hanover

Sheraton Hotel Parsippany

NewYearsNJ Announces 2025/2026 New Year's Eve Parties in New Jersey at Sheraton Hotel Parsippany and Marriott Hanover in Whippany, NJ.

PARSIPPANY, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NewYearsNJ announced details for its 18th annual New Year's Eve parties in New Jersey, returning to the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel and the Marriott Hanover Hotel in Whippany, NJ with an evening that combines dining, live music, and hotel hospitality for guests seeking New Year's Eve NJ celebrations. The VIP Couples Package includes a five-hour premium open bar, a lavish cocktail hour, and a three-course sit-down dinner, followed by a full night of music and dancing. Hotel guests also receive complimentary early check-in and late checkout, along with a complimentary full American breakfast on January 1, creating a seamless option for those searching for New Year's Eve events happening near them.

NYE Entertainment at the Sheraton Hotel Parsippany will feature Daddy Pop, while the Marriott Hanover will host Audio Riot; in addition, both locations will present a special Jersey Boys–themed show performed by Lights Out, celebrating the music associated with Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

New for this year, NewYearsNJ is introducing a VIP Platinum Upgrade that focuses on guest convenience and access: Platinum ticket holders receive skip-the-line privileges, early entry to Cocktail Hour, Platinum seating in the ballroom at both locations, and select additional perks.

“As we mark the 18th consecutive year of New Year's Eve celebrations in New Jersey, we're maintaining the core elements our attendees value-dining, music, and on-site accommodations-while adding the Platinum Upgrade for guests who prefer expedited entry and reserved ballroom seating,” said Jonathan Moore, Reservations Manager at NewYearsNJ

Tickets are on sale now exclusively at NewYearsNJ and book early reservations are recommended due to limited capacity.

For reservations or additional information, call 908-799-8294. Special discounts available for groups and large families.

AAA, Costco and Marriott Bonvoy members will also receive preferred pricing.

Since 2007, NewYearsNJ, has produced New Year's Eve parties in NJ that combine live entertainment, dining, and hotel accommodations under one roof.

