T.D. Jakes Foundation Launches 'Power Of 5' Campaign To Fuel Economic Access

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Wells Fargo to Match First $1 Million as T.D. Jakes Foundation Rallies 1 Million Donors to Drive Economic Access, $5 at a Time

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The T.D. Jakes Foundation (TDJF) yesterday announced the official launch of Power of 5, a bold national movement that demonstrates how small gifts can create extraordinary impact. The campaign invites one million people to each contribute $5 and inspire five friends to do the same, fueling economic access, financial literacy, education, and workforce readiness in underserved communities across America.The campaign opened with a high-energy Instagram Live conversation featuring Chairman T.D. Jakes and cultural influencers, setting the tone for a movement built on generosity, technology, and collective action. With early support from Wells Fargo, which pledged to match the first $1 million raised, Power of 5 signals a new era of philanthropy, one where access and impact are multiplied through digital reach and shared purpose.Designed for the modern donor, the campaign integrates mobile-first giving platforms, QR codes, text-to-give, and branded social assets to inspire grassroots engagement. Supporters receive digital badges to share online, amplifying visibility and creating a viral wave of generosity.The kickoff, themed“$1M in Motion,” features real-time donation tracking, social media takeovers, and surprise activations powered by more than 50 micro-influencers and a roster of high-profile cultural voices including Egypt Sherrod, Angela Simmons, Malinda Williams, ShantaQuilette Deville and more. From the first donation to the millionth, Power of 5 will showcase the power of community-driven philanthropy in action.“Five dollars may seem small, but when multiplied by one million people, it has the power to transform generations,” said Kelley Cornish, President & CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation.“Power of 5 is more than a campaign, it's a call to action. It is everyday people fueling change, proving that together we can open doors to opportunity, create pathways to education and career readiness, and ensure that communities have what they need to thrive.”Funds raised will support the operations and pillars of the T. D. Jakes Foundation which are: financial inclusion, educational access and workforce readiness, and community transformation and well-being. These programs provide the tools, training, and resources families need to achieve long-term economic mobility.- To donate and learn more about the campaign, visit:- Or text“POWEROF5” to 53555 to giveKelley Cornish is available for interviews to share how the initiative reflects a larger shift toward accessible, digital-first philanthropy and why this collective call to action comes at just the right time.About the T.D. Jakes FoundationThe T.D. Jakes Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving the lifelong outcomes of individuals and communities who have limited access to resources and opportunities. Through bold, collaborative programs in workforce development, education, financial literacy, and community transformation, the Foundation creates lasting pathways to economic mobility.About Kelley CornishKelley Cornish is the President & CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation and is a nationally recognized leader in workforce transformation, innovation and systems change. Her career spans corporate leadership, philanthropy, and social impact building bridges between industry and community to drive sustainable change.TDJF Website:Donation Campaign Site:Text“POWEROF5” to 53555 to give# # #

