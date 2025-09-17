Qualiphy Highlights Shift From Good Faith Exams To Patient-Specific Orders In Aesthetic Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Qualiphy leads clinics in shifting from GFEs to Patient Specific Orders, ensuring compliance, protecting patients, and streamlining care nationwide.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The regulatory landscape for aesthetic and wellness clinics is entering a period of significant change. Across the United States, Patient-Specific Orders (PSOs) are becoming a cornerstone of compliance, signaling a shift away from reliance on traditional Good Faith Exams (GFEs ). Qualiphy, a compliance-focused telehealth infrastructure, is spotlighting this transition as clinics adapt to updated state and federal expectations.

For years, GFEs served as a common requirement prior to initiating medical treatments. These exams, performed in person or via telehealth, created a basic provider-patient interaction that met earlier interpretations of regulatory standards. However, as telehealth becomes more integrated into medical aesthetics, GFEs alone are no longer sufficient in many jurisdictions.

A Patient Specific Order is a formal medical order, written by a licensed provider for a specific patient, following a legitimate provider-patient relationship. This critical distinction is what separates a GFE from legally actionable medical orders. PSOs are now required in all states that prohibit patient receiving procedures without a direct, individualized order. Clinics relying solely on GFEs are susceptible disciplinary action.

Regulators view PSOs as essential to upholding scope of practice laws and ensuring clinical safety. Without them, clinics may be exposed to disciplinary action or gaps in patient protection. By moving toward PSOs, practices safeguard their operations, reduce risk, and reinforce patient trust.

Qualiphy has developed workflows designed to support this new standard. Through its secure platform, clinics can initiate provider-patient consultations that result in documented PSOs accessible within the Qualiphy portal or integrated electronic medical records (EMRs). Each consultation is performed by a licensed provider in the patient's state, ensuring both state-specific and federal compliance requirements are addressed.

Qualiphy's provider network operates across 48 states, offering both synchronous (live video) and asynchronous (form-based) consultations.

Qualiphy's provider network operates across 48 states, offering both synchronous (live video) and asynchronous (form-based) consultations. This coverage allows aesthetic and wellness practices to extend services nationwide while maintaining alignment with state regulations. Clinics are able to integrate directly into existing EMRs or access results securely within the Qualiphy system.

Whether offering weight loss programs, longevity treatments, or advanced peptide therapies, clinics now need a telehealth infrastructure that matches the legal complexity of the medications they prescribe. Qualiphy's PSO system allows them to do just that, without hiring internal providers, managing state compliance updates, or piecing together third-party solutions.

