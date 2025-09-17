Samara Announces $34 Million Series B To Accelerate Housing Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company booked over $100 million in project value in California over the last 12 months, and opened a second manufacturing facility to meet soaring demand from homeowners and multifamily property owners alike

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Samara announced a $34 million Series B funding round led by Thrive Capital. This comes on the heels of Samara securing over $100 million in project value across the state of California over the last 12 months. The company, known for designing, building, installing, and financing accessory dwelling units (ADUs), also announced it had opened a second state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to meet rising demand.

“Our success over the past year underscores the urgent need for more housing options in California,” said Mike McNamara, co-founder and CEO of Samara.“Propelled by state legislation that makes it easier to add new housing units, we're scaling our operations to deliver high-quality solutions for not just homeowners, but also multifamily property owners – an increasingly important audience for us. Our units are a simple, effective way to expand housing supply statewide.”

Samara believes managing everything from product design and prefab manufacturing, to delivery and installation, is key to ensuring superior home quality. A second manufacturing facility strengthens and optimizes the company's supply chain while significantly boosting production capacity. Adding 200,000 square feet to the existing 150,000-square-foot facility, allows Samara to meet market demand with efficient production speeds and consistent quality.

“Samara has set a new benchmark for efficiency and quality in prefab housing,” said Vince Hankes, partner at Thrive Capital.“Its success reflects its deep understanding of the market and strong leadership in the prefab space. We're proud to back a company with such a clear vision for the future of homebuilding.”

In the last 12 months alone, Samara has generated active projects in 45 cities across the Greater Bay Area, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and more-serving homeowners and multifamily property owners alike. Additionally, the company has partnered with Steadfast LA to donate housing units to wildfire victims in the Los Angeles area . Samara remains committed to providing innovative housing solutions for Californian communities.

About Samara

Samara is on a mission to transform the way we live, starting with the home. The company is setting a new standard in prefab homes by blending incredible design, premium materials, and precision engineering. Samara manages the entire process-from design and manufacturing to permitting, delivery and installation. The company's flagship product, Backyard, launched as an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) that adds flexible living space to any property. Homeowners turn Backyard into in-law suites, home offices, and rental units. Today, it's also helping multi-family operators and developers quickly add housing units to their properties and will replace homes lost in the Los Angeles wildfires. Samara is backed by Airbnb, Thrive Capital, 8VC and other leading investors and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA. Learn more at samara .

