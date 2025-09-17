Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Housemates Break Rules, Bigg Boss' Furious Warning 'Iski Saza Ab Dekho!'

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed one of the most dramatic moments of the season when housemates were caught openly discussing nominations. Bigg Boss' thundering voice lashed out, warning that punishment will follow. The captain stays safe, but others like Awez, Ashnoor, Baseer, and Nehal may face the fiery consequences.

