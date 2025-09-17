Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-17 10:09:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Boyd Group Services Inc. : Today announced a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2025 of $0.153 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 29 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30. Boyd Group Services Inc. shares T are trading down $2.03 at $236.33.

