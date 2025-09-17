King Departs Jordan To Take Part In UNGA Meetings
Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II departed Jordan on Wednesday.
His Majesty is due to participate in the United Nations General Assembly's High-level Week, where he will deliver Jordan's address at the 80th Session of the UNGA in New York next week.
The King is also expected to hold a series of meetings with participating heads of state and delegation.
His Highness Prince Mired bin Raad was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.
