Birch Allergy Market Trends Point To Steady Growth Ahead By 2034, Delveinsight Analysis Reveals ALK-Abelló A/S, Allergy Therapeutics Plc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Desentum, HAL Allergy Group

The Key Birch Allergy Companies in the market include - ALK-Abelló A/S, Allergy Therapeutics Plc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Desentum., HAL Allergy Group., Roxall Medizin GmbH., Worg Pharmaceuticals AG., S-TARget therapeutics GmbH., Adamis Pharmaceuticals Crp., and others .

DelveInsight's “Birch Allergy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Birch Allergy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Birch Allergy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Birch Allergy Market Report:



The Birch Allergy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In September 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' first-in-class investigational allergen-blocking monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) achieved their primary endpoints in two Phase III trials involving adults with moderate-to-severe cat or birch allergies. In the cat allergen study, participants received a single dose of REGN1908 and REGN1909 or a placebo. One week after treatment with the FelD1-blocking antibodies, the primary endpoint of ocular itch and key secondary endpoints-conjunctival redness and skin prick reactivity-were successfully met, showing reductions of 52% in itch, 39% in conjunctival redness, and 44% in skin prick reactivity.

In April 2025, Desentum Oy, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on innovative immunotherapies for allergies, reported positive clinical results for its birch pollen allergy vaccine, DM-101PX. The short-course treatment was shown to be safe, well tolerated, and capable of eliciting a robust and sustained allergen-specific IgG4 response in patients with birch pollen allergies. Immunoglobulins induced by DM-101PX effectively inhibited IgE-mediated basophil activation, supporting the vaccine's potential to trigger a protective immune response.

The pooled prevalence figures, according to the French business DJO Global, show that 35% of people over 65 and 23% of adults aged 18 to 65 in France suffer with Birch Allergy

According to a study by "Forkel et al. (2020), the prevalence of sensitization to one or more aeroallergens was estimated to be 33.6% of the general population in Germany based on the "German Health Interview and Examination Survey for Adults" (DEGS1) from 2008 to 2011

The most prevalent seasonal allergy is birch pollen allergy. Between 8 and 16% of people are allergic-sensitized. There are seven different forms of birch pollen allergens, but Bet v 1 specific IgE is the most common one

Key Birch Allergy Therapies: REGN5713-5714-571, SQ tree SLIT-tablet, ILT-101, sublingual immunotherapy, AllerT, and others The Birch Allergy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Birch Allergy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Birch Allergy market dynamics.

Birch Allergy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Birch Allergy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Birch Allergy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Birch Allergy

Prevalent Cases of Birch Allergy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Birch Allergy Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Birch Allergy

Birch Allergy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Birch Allergy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Birch Allergy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Birch Allergy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Birch Allergy Therapies and Key Companies



REGN5713-5714-5715: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

SQ tree SLIT-tablet: ALK-Abelló A/S

ILT-101: Assistance Publique

sublingual immunotherapy: HAL Allergy AllerT: Anergis

Birch Allergy Market Drivers



Increasing prevalence of Birch Allergy

Ongoing development of precision medicine Expansion of health care system

Birch Allergy Market Barriers



Ineffectiveness/Failure of Treatment Slow uptake of immunotherapy

Scope of the Birch Allergy Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Birch Allergy Therapeutic Assessment: Birch Allergy current marketed and Birch Allergy emerging therapies

Birch Allergy Market Dynamics : Birch Allergy market drivers and Birch Allergy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Birch Allergy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Birch Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Birch Allergy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Birch Allergy

3. SWOT analysis of Birch Allergy

4. Birch Allergy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Birch Allergy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Birch Allergy Disease Background and Overview

7. Birch Allergy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Birch Allergy

9. Birch Allergy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Birch Allergy Unmet Needs

11. Birch Allergy Emerging Therapies

12. Birch Allergy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Birch Allergy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Birch Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Birch Allergy Market Drivers

16. Birch Allergy Market Barriers

17. Birch Allergy Appendix

18. Birch Allergy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

