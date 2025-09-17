China Condemns Israeli Occupation Escalation In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 17 (KUNA) - China on Wednesday strongly condemned Israeli occupation's intensified military operations in Gaza, expressing concern over civilian harm and violations of international law.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian, according to news agency (XINHUA), called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties to prioritize peace and avoid further humanitarian disaster, in a press conference.
China also stressed the importance of a fair and responsible international response to help de-escalate the crisis. (end)
