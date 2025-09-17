Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China Condemns Israeli Occupation Escalation In Gaza


2025-09-17 10:05:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 17 (KUNA) - China on Wednesday strongly condemned Israeli occupation's intensified military operations in Gaza, expressing concern over civilian harm and violations of international law.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian, according to news agency (XINHUA), called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties to prioritize peace and avoid further humanitarian disaster, in a press conference.
China also stressed the importance of a fair and responsible international response to help de-escalate the crisis. (end)
slq


MENAFN17092025000071011013ID1110074708

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search