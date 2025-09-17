Slick City Action Park Announces First International Expansion With Activeon Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fast-growing U.S. indoor slide park brand to launch in the UK in 2025, with further European openings to follow

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slick City Franchise Group , the U.S. pioneer of indoor slide parks, has signed a landmark partnership agreement with Activeon , Europe's leading trampoline park operator. Together, the companies will bring Slick City's innovative concept to multiple European markets, with a large-scale rollout already in motion. The first European Slick City park will open in the UK at the end of 2025, followed by additional UK sites and an expansion into mainland Europe in early 2026.

“We've had tremendous international interest in Slick City since launching just a few years ago, but we were intentional in making Activeon our first partner outside the U.S.,” said Bron Launsby, CEO and Founder of Slick City.“Their unmatched industry expertise, proven operational excellence and understanding of our slides and technology make them the ideal choice to bring Slick City to Europe. With their scale and reach, we're confident this partnership will set the standard for what's possible in indoor family entertainment globally. We anticipate the rollout speed in Europe to reach the same pace as we have seen in the US and look forward to opening over 50 locations in the next few years.”

Founded in 2021, Slick City is redefining indoor family entertainment with its signature waterless slides and air courts. The brand is expanding rapidly, with more than 95 parks already open or in development across 32 states. Recent openings include Tulsa, Oklahoma and Arlington, Texas, with 12-14 additional U.S. locations slated to open by the end of 2025.

“We've watched Slick City transform the indoor leisure market in the U.S., achieving extraordinary growth in just a few years,” said John Nylen, CEO of Activeon.“This partnership allows us to bring that same energy and innovation to Europe. For Activeon, it marks the start of yet another exciting new vertical.”

Activeon brings unmatched strength to the partnership, with 74 trampoline and leisure parks across eight countries, employing more than 3,000 people and welcoming over 7 million annual visitors. Its portfolio includes leading brands such as AirHop, Rush, JumpHouse and Superfly.

“This concept is industry-defining for indoor leisure,” said Petter Haagaas, Chief Development Officer and founder of Activeon.“Slick City offers something truly fresh and dynamic- it's pure adrenaline indoors. We are thrilled to confirm our first opening in the UK for late 2025, with a large pipeline of projects to follow across the UK, Germany and other European countries shortly after.”

Through this partnership, Activeon will pair its proven operational model with Slick City's patented slide technology to accelerate the brand's European rollout. Slick City has aggressively protected its intellectual property, with 63 patents and patent applications filed globally. This strong IP portfolio, developed through its manufacturing and R&D division, Slick Slide, ensures a one-of-a-kind experience for guests at every Slick City Action Park.

“Bringing bold, fun and original experiences to indoor leisure is what Activeon does best,” added Nylen.“While Slick City is a different product from our trampoline parks, the model of great attractions powered by world-class operations remains the same. Together, we're setting a new standard for active family entertainment in Europe.”

About Slick City Action Park

Founded in 2021 by Bron Launsby and Gary Schmit, Slick City's mission is to combine proprietary“We've gotta do that!” attractions with an exceptional guest experience that inspires, engages and entertains thrill seekers of all ages. As the world's first indoor slide park, Slick City offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience designed for everyone. Unlike other brands in the family entertainment industry, Slick City is built to bring all generations together. Through its partnership with Slick Slide Co., the brand continually innovates, regularly unveiling new slides and attractions while maintaining all innovation processes in-house. To date, 63 patents and patent applications have been filed for Slick City's proprietary slides and slide mats, with more on the way. With more than 95 locations signed, under construction or open nationwide, Slick City is rapidly expanding and building momentum. The company is seeking franchise partners with experience in business management, family entertainment, or franchising who are ready to be part of the movement. To find the nearest location or to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit .

About Activeon

Headquartered in Lysaker, Norway, Activeon is Europe's leading operator of indoor trampoline and activity parks. With 74 locations across the Nordics, UK, Ireland, Germany, and the Netherlands, Activeon combines strong local brands with operational expertise to deliver high-quality leisure experiences to millions of guests every year.

