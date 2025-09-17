Rebecca Stewart Recognized By Influential Women 2025

EAST LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Influential Women 2025 is thrilled to announce the recognition of Rebecca Stewart, JD, an esteemed Estate Planning Attorney and the Founder of Coleman & Stewart, PC, as a leading figure in the legal community. She also serves as Of Counsel for the Hargrove Firm, where she focuses on guiding clients through some of the most vulnerable and pivotal moments of their lives.As a dedicated estate planning professional based in Lansing, Rebecca focuses on creating personalized estate plans that include wills, trusts, and notary services, ensuring that families are protected and legacies are secured. Her commitment to her clients is evident, as she helps them make informed decisions during vulnerable times, providing peace of mind through comprehensive legal strategies.Rebecca's educational background is impressive. She earned an Associate's Degree from Ferris State University, a Bachelor's Degree in Legal Studies from National Paralegal College, and a Juris Doctor from Cooley Law School. With over a decade of legal experience, she has worked in various capacities within the legal field, from legal assistant to attorney, before establishing her own successful practice. Additionally, Rebecca is licensed to practice in both Michigan and Florida, allowing her to serve the unique legal needs of Michigan's snowbird population.A strong advocate for access to justice, Rebecca dedicates a portion of her time to pro bono work, including“Lucky Dog” cases, which assist underserved clients and support animal welfare initiatives. Her commitment to community service underscores her belief in the importance of giving back and ensuring that everyone has access to legal resources.Rebecca credits her family for their unwavering support throughout her career and values the wisdom imparted by her mentors. Their advice has shaped her professional journey, influencing her approach to challenges and decision-making. She encourages young women entering the legal field to embrace their unique paths, reminding them,“No is a complete sentence,” and“Ask yourself-Is this the hill you want to die on?”Outside her legal practice, Rebecca is passionate about education and mentoring, emphasizing the importance of clear communication and thoughtful legal writing. Her dedication to professional excellence and community engagement makes her a respected advocate for clients and a role model for aspiring attorneys.Influential Women 2025 is proud to celebrate Rebecca Stewart's achievements and contributions to the legal field and her community, highlighting her as a beacon of compassion and commitment in estate planning.Learn More about Rebecca Stewart:Through her Influential Women profile, or through Coleman & Stewart, PC,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

