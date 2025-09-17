Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Paresh Rawal, Ranvir Shorey, Nirahua Share Sincere Wishes For PM Modi As He Turns A Year Older

Paresh Rawal, Ranvir Shorey, Nirahua Share Sincere Wishes For PM Modi As He Turns A Year Older


2025-09-17 10:00:25
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who has also been Bharatiya Janata Party's Member of Parliament (MP) from Ahmedabad, wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, praying for his long life.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Paresh said: "I wish God grants him a very long life and he is healthy. So he should just stay with the country and continue to take big steps for its development."

Reflecting on the Modi impact on the global stage, he added, "Everyone nowadays is talking about the Indian culture and Indian history, about the Veds and Upanishads. Everybody now realises how magnificent our country used to be, how grand our culture was," the 'Hera Pheri' actor said.

Earlier, admiring Prime Minister Modi's impressive work ethic, Paresh shared that PM Modi works tirelessly even at the age of 75.

"We need such leaders to run the country who are conscientious, non-corrupt, and clear of conscience. My experience has been 100 % positive," he stated.

Paresh further revealed that Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister who has said that the elected representatives will have to report to the public once a year, what all they have done within the year.

Furthermore, actor Ranvir Shorey also wished the Prime Minister with the following words, "Hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 75th birthday."

In addition to this, Bhojpuri actor, singer, and politician, Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, told IANS, "As much as I know PM Modi, I hold the same sentiment being an Indian that "Jo jaman nahi kia vo kar dia Modi ji, aur pure bharat ke ashirvad se jug jug jiye Modi ji." (What nobody could do has been done by Modi, and may he get a long life with the blessings of the entire nation."

Wishes have been pouring in from all sides for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MENAFN17092025000231011071ID1110074633

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search