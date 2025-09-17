Paresh Rawal, Ranvir Shorey, Nirahua Share Sincere Wishes For PM Modi As He Turns A Year Older
Speaking exclusively to IANS, Paresh said: "I wish God grants him a very long life and he is healthy. So he should just stay with the country and continue to take big steps for its development."
Reflecting on the Modi impact on the global stage, he added, "Everyone nowadays is talking about the Indian culture and Indian history, about the Veds and Upanishads. Everybody now realises how magnificent our country used to be, how grand our culture was," the 'Hera Pheri' actor said.
Earlier, admiring Prime Minister Modi's impressive work ethic, Paresh shared that PM Modi works tirelessly even at the age of 75.
"We need such leaders to run the country who are conscientious, non-corrupt, and clear of conscience. My experience has been 100 % positive," he stated.
Paresh further revealed that Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister who has said that the elected representatives will have to report to the public once a year, what all they have done within the year.
Furthermore, actor Ranvir Shorey also wished the Prime Minister with the following words, "Hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 75th birthday."
In addition to this, Bhojpuri actor, singer, and politician, Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, told IANS, "As much as I know PM Modi, I hold the same sentiment being an Indian that "Jo jaman nahi kia vo kar dia Modi ji, aur pure bharat ke ashirvad se jug jug jiye Modi ji." (What nobody could do has been done by Modi, and may he get a long life with the blessings of the entire nation."
Wishes have been pouring in from all sides for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
