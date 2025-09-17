Tazeen M. Ali is assistant professor at the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics at Washington University in St. Louis. Her research and teaching focus on Islam and gender in the United States, and she is the author of The Women's Mosque of America: Authority & Community in US Islam (New York University Press, 2022).

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.