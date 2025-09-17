Tazeen M. Ali
Assistant Professor of Religion and Politics,
Washington University in St. Louis
Tazeen M. Ali is assistant professor at the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics at Washington University in St. Louis. Her research and teaching focus on Islam and gender in the United States, and she is the author of The Women's Mosque of America: Authority & Community in US Islam (New York University Press, 2022).Experience
–present
Assistant Professor of Religion and Politics, Washington University in St Louis
2019
Boston University, PhD Religious Studies
