Jeffrey H. Cohen
-
Professor of Anthropology,
The Ohio State University
I am a cultural anthropologist and my research focuses on foodways, migration, economics and research methodology, with work in the U.S., Mexico, Turkey and China.
"Eating Grasshoppers," my new ethnography from University of Texas Press (available September 2025), explores the cultural, economic and culinary significance of chapulines (toasted grasshoppers) in Oaxaca, Mexico. Through immersive fieldwork and anthropological analysis, I highlight how these edible insects are a symbol of tradition, resilience and sustainability. Chapulines are a vital source of income for women vendors and a window into 3,000 years of culinary heritage. Rooted in voices of the woman who produce them, "Eating Grasshoppers" reveals how food embodies identity, pride, and innovation. I'd love to share this journey with you and your followers.
Since the early 1990s I have studied migration from communities in Oaxaca, Mexico to the U.S. with support from the National Science Foundation. In collaboration with Professor Ibrahim Sirkeci, we have developed a model of insecurity and migration. I also conduct comparative research on global migration patterns.Experience
-
–present
Professor of Anthropology, The Ohio State University
-
1994
Indiana University, Bloomington, IN, PhD/Anthropology
1987
University of New Mexico, MA/Anthropology
1984
Indiana University, Bloomington, IN, BA
-
2025
Eating Grasshoppers: Chapulines and the Women who Sell Them, University of Texas Press
2019
Modelando el transnacionalismo: Nuevas Direcciones en Teorías de Migración , Transnational Press
2016
Conflict, Insecurity and Mobility, Transnational Press
2015
Eating Soup without a Spoon: Anthropological Theory and Method in the Real World, University of Texas Press
2012
Global Remittance Practices and Migration during the Economic Crisis and Beyond., World Bank Press
2011
The Cultures of Migration: The Global Nature of Contemporary Mobility, University of Texas Press
2004
The Culture of Migration in Southern Mexico, University of Texas Press
2002
Economic Development: An Anthropological Approach, AltaMira Press
1999
Cooperation and Community: Economy and Society in Oaxaca, University of Texas Press
-
2022
Fulbright Specialist
Role:
specialist
Funding Source:
Fulbright Commission
2020
Household Producer Effects of Rural Diet Transformation
Role:
PI
Funding Source:
National Science Foundation
2015
Migration to Turkey: the socio-cultural choices of returning movers.
Role:
In residence, Celal Bayar University
Funding Source:
TUBITAK
2015
Mid-Career and Senior Faculty Learning Community
Role:
group member
Funding Source:
UCAT-OSU
2014
Oportunidades: Understanding the Growth of the Latino Community in Columbus, Ohio
Role:
research directory
Funding Source:
OHHP
2013
Society for Economic Anthropology Conference Proposal
Role:
Co-PI
Funding Source:
National Science Foundation
2009
Mexicanidad in Ohio
Role:
PI
Funding Source:
Sigma Xi
2008
Entrepreneurism among Somali women in Columbus, Ohio.
Role:
PI
Funding Source:
National Science Foundation
2007
Migration, Transnationalism, and Border Politics
Role:
Co-PI
Funding Source:
Institute for Collaborative Research and Public Humanities, working group grant
2004
Chapulines: the socioeconomic and nutritional importance of grasshoppers in rural Oaxaca, Mexico
Role:
PI
Funding Source:
National Geographic Society
2003
The Construction and Reconstruction of Identities: Dominican Immigrants and their Children in New U.S. Destination Communities
Role:
Co-PI
Funding Source:
Russell Sage Foundation
2003
Garcia Robles, Fulbright Scholar
Role:
PI
Funding Source:
Fulbright Commission
1999
Transnational Migration and Remittances: a Longitudinal Study of Rural Oaxaca
Role:
PI
Funding Source:
National Science Foundation
-
Society for Applied Anthropology
Academic Engagement Network
College Diversity Award; Member, University Center for Academic Teaching; Sustaining Fellow, Society for Applied Anthropology
