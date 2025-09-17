Jeffrey H. Cohen

Professor of Anthropology, The Ohio State University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I am a cultural anthropologist and my research focuses on foodways, migration, economics and research methodology, with work in the U.S., Mexico, Turkey and China.

"Eating Grasshoppers," my new ethnography from University of Texas Press (available September 2025), explores the cultural, economic and culinary significance of chapulines (toasted grasshoppers) in Oaxaca, Mexico. Through immersive fieldwork and anthropological analysis, I highlight how these edible insects are a symbol of tradition, resilience and sustainability. Chapulines are a vital source of income for women vendors and a window into 3,000 years of culinary heritage. Rooted in voices of the woman who produce them, "Eating Grasshoppers" reveals how food embodies identity, pride, and innovation. I'd love to share this journey with you and your followers.

Since the early 1990s I have studied migration from communities in Oaxaca, Mexico to the U.S. with support from the National Science Foundation. In collaboration with Professor Ibrahim Sirkeci, we have developed a model of insecurity and migration. I also conduct comparative research on global migration patterns.

–present Professor of Anthropology, The Ohio State University



1994 Indiana University, Bloomington, IN, PhD/Anthropology

1987 University of New Mexico, MA/Anthropology 1984 Indiana University, Bloomington, IN, BA



2025 Eating Grasshoppers: Chapulines and the Women who Sell Them, University of Texas Press

2019 Modelando el transnacionalismo: Nuevas Direcciones en Teorías de Migración , Transnational Press

2016 Conflict, Insecurity and Mobility, Transnational Press

2015 Eating Soup without a Spoon: Anthropological Theory and Method in the Real World, University of Texas Press

2012 Global Remittance Practices and Migration during the Economic Crisis and Beyond., World Bank Press

2011 The Cultures of Migration: The Global Nature of Contemporary Mobility, University of Texas Press

2004 The Culture of Migration in Southern Mexico, University of Texas Press

2002 Economic Development: An Anthropological Approach, AltaMira Press 1999 Cooperation and Community: Economy and Society in Oaxaca, University of Texas Press



2022 Fulbright Specialist Role: specialist Funding Source: Fulbright Commission

2020 Household Producer Effects of Rural Diet Transformation Role: PI Funding Source: National Science Foundation

2015 Migration to Turkey: the socio-cultural choices of returning movers. Role: In residence, Celal Bayar University Funding Source: TUBITAK

2015 Mid-Career and Senior Faculty Learning Community Role: group member Funding Source: UCAT-OSU

2014 Oportunidades: Understanding the Growth of the Latino Community in Columbus, Ohio Role: research directory Funding Source: OHHP

2013 Society for Economic Anthropology Conference Proposal Role: Co-PI Funding Source: National Science Foundation

2009 Mexicanidad in Ohio Role: PI Funding Source: Sigma Xi

2008 Entrepreneurism among Somali women in Columbus, Ohio. Role: PI Funding Source: National Science Foundation

2007 Migration, Transnationalism, and Border Politics Role: Co-PI Funding Source: Institute for Collaborative Research and Public Humanities, working group grant

2004 Chapulines: the socioeconomic and nutritional importance of grasshoppers in rural Oaxaca, Mexico Role: PI Funding Source: National Geographic Society

2003 The Construction and Reconstruction of Identities: Dominican Immigrants and their Children in New U.S. Destination Communities Role: Co-PI Funding Source: Russell Sage Foundation

2003 Garcia Robles, Fulbright Scholar Role: PI Funding Source: Fulbright Commission 1999 Transnational Migration and Remittances: a Longitudinal Study of Rural Oaxaca Role: PI Funding Source: National Science Foundation



Society for Applied Anthropology Academic Engagement Network

ExperienceEducationPublicationsGrants and ContractsProfessional MembershipsHonours

College Diversity Award; Member, University Center for Academic Teaching; Sustaining Fellow, Society for Applied Anthropology