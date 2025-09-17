Noble Plains Announces Up To $900,000 Private Placement Financing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (FSE: INE0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "") of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "") at a price of $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $900,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (each, a "") will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company expects to use the proceeds of the Offering to carry out exploration work on the Company's Duck Creek and Shirley Central uranium projects located in the prolific Powder River Basin and past producing Shirley Basin of Wyoming, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finders fees consisting of cash in the amount of up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised in the Offering and non-transferable share purchase warrants (the " Finder's Warrants ") in an amount up to 7% of the number of Units sold under the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance, having the same terms as the Warrants issued under the Offering.

The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities to be distributed under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Offering. Such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company anticipates that it will rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the securities to be distributed to insiders, and the consideration to be received by the Company for such securities, will not exceed 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101-compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley", CEO

"Drew Zimmerman", President