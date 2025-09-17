Parnika India Unveils New Saree And Lehenga Range For The Festive & Wedding Season
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 17, 2025 - Parnika India, a distinguished leader in the manufacturing and global export of exquisite women's ethnic wear based out of Surat, launches its much-awaited festive collection, featuring an exclusive range of sarees and lehengas that capture the true spirit of Indian celebrations. The collection introduces statement pieces such as Beats Rang and Zari Rang Soft Silk, along with a variety of other rich, intricately designed sarees and lehengas, perfectly curated for the festive and wedding season.
With a legacy of over four decades, Parnika India has consistently celebrated the artistry of Indian craftsmanship while adapting to modern fashion sensibilities. The new festive line has been designed keeping in mind the evolving choices of today's women, those who seek elegance, comfort, and a sense of tradition, all wrapped in a single ensemble. Each piece in the collection brings together vibrant colors, delicate embroidery, and premium fabrics that reflect the grandeur of Indian festivals.
Our festive collection is not just about clothing; it is about creating experiences that resonate with the emotions and traditions of Indian households during this season of joy. We are introducing not only a fresh set of designs but also reaffirming our promise of blending heritage with contemporary appeal. At Parnika India, we believe that every festive clothing should tell a story, one that women can wear proudly, whether at a family gathering, a wedding, or a traditional festivity. At the same time, we are committed to empowering resellers and wholesalers by providing them with high-quality ethnicwear in bulk at competitive prices, helping them build sustainable businesses and serve their customers with confidence during this high-demand festive season," said Vishal Pacheriwal, Managing Director of Parnika India.
Parnika India, headquartered in Surat, manufactures more than five lakh pieces each month and operates on a B2B model with a steadily expanding domestic and global footprint. Known for its high-quality fabrics, attention to detail, and innovative designs, the company has become a trusted name in women's ethnic wear. Beyond its growth as a business, Parnika India has also remained committed to women's empowerment by providing entrepreneurial opportunities to thousands of female resellers and artisans across India.
About Parnika India
Founded in Surat, Gujarat, Parnika India is a leader in the manufacturing and global export of exquisite women's ethnic wear, boasting over 42 years of experience. As the B2B segment of Parvati Fabrics, the company has been a pioneer in crafting exquisite sarees, lehengas, kurtis, and designer fabrics, blending tradition with modern fashion. Parnika India is renowned for its focus on quality, innovation, and attention to detail, ensuring that each product, whether a saree or a fabric, reflects the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship. The company's mission is to empower communities and offer entrepreneurial opportunities, particularly to women, while maintaining strong ethical values and a commitment to social initiatives.
