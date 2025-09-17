UK, U.S. Reach Multi-Billion Dollar Tech Deal
(MENAFN) The UK and the United States have reached a landmark tech agreement, valued at billions of dollars, during U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit aimed at advancing critical sectors like AI, quantum computing, and nuclear energy, according to a statement released by the British government on Tuesday.
The Tech Prosperity Deal is designed to accelerate research in artificial intelligence (AI), paving the way for innovations in drug development, expedited treatments, and enhanced cancer care. Additionally, the agreement will support the expansion of civil nuclear projects, the government said.
As part of the deal, Microsoft will channel $30 billion into AI infrastructure in the UK, while Google plans to build a new data center in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, as part of a broader two-year investment initiative.
Despite the ambitious goals of the agreement, critics have raised concerns about Britain’s increasing reliance on U.S. technology, warning of potential long-term risks.
In an interview with Politico, Gaia Marcus from the Ada Lovelace Institute cautioned, “We mustn't just focus on today's figures if the cost is technological lock-in tomorrow, limiting our ability to seek alternatives in the future.”
Meanwhile, Chi Onwurah, chair of the House of Commons Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee, warned that “true technology sovereignty cannot mean being dependent on one investor or country.”
On the same day, President Trump arrived in London for his second state visit. However, his presence sparked protests, with nearly 100 demonstrators gathered outside Windsor Castle, chanting slogans and holding placards with messages like “Stop Hate, Stop Trump” and “Hate Never Made Any Nation Great.”
Organized by the Stop Trump Coalition, further protests are expected to take place across London on Wednesday, where tens of thousands are anticipated to voice their opposition to the U.S. leader’s visit.
