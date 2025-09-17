MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) While many firms overshoot costs and fail to scale, Rezolve combines leadership, proprietary tech, and disciplined execution to deliver growth and investor value.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in proprietary AI-powered commerce solutions and a strategic partner of Microsoft and Google, today emphasized how it believes its strategy avoids common pitfalls that are bogging down many AI organizations. Recent articles* make clear that worldwide, AI companies are miscalculating scale and expenditures but, Rezolve believes that its architecture can deliver efficiently, with its leadership, operational structure, and focus on execution.

“The AI hype cycle has exposed many AI firms to ballooning costs, missed deadlines, and fragile infrastructures,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai .“Rezolve is built differently. We own our AI tech, we're making hires who've scaled before, and we prioritize efficient, reliable delivery over blue sky promises. We believe that translates into lower risk, greater predictability, and real opportunity for our customers and investors.”

Lessons from the AI Industry



A recent LSE × Forbes article highlights that“scaling needs AI leadership, not just code” emphasizing that many firms lose money or suffer delays by focusing on tooling rather than strategic direction and market execution. A survey reported in CFODive found that one in four firms overshoot their AI cost projections by 50% or more, which Rezolve believes indicates widespread under-investment in governance, cost controls, and reliable engineering discipline.

How Rezolve Performs Differently

Rezolve is designed to avoid those mistakes, and instead deliver disciplined, valuable AI commerce infrastructure:



Strong Leadership & Ownership : Rezolve owns its foundational AI, vision and semantic models; its leadership hires (including recent appointee Crispin Lowery) bring enterprise-level experience in scaling AI and retail systems.

Cost Predictability & Efficiency : Using proprietary models rather than renting third-party LLMs helps Rezolve control ongoing licensing or usage fees. Integrated architecture, lean model pipelines, and in-house innovations, like Visual Search and conversational commerce reduce overhead. Execution Focused : Rezolve has already launched Visual Search, is advancing its Brain Commerce + Brain Checkout stack, and is actively building toward regulated payments/wallet infrastructure with Tether.



Investor Implications



In an era where many companies overspend on AI or fail to scale effectively, Rezolve's approach is designed to provide comparative advantages aiming for lower risk, clearer cost structure, and stronger potential margins.

The AI sector is crowded; companies with strong leadership, cost management, and owned tech, such as Rezolve, are likely to outperform. Rezolve checks those boxes. With ARR expected to exceed $100 million by the end of 2025 , institutional support growing, and regulatory tailwinds in place, Rezolve believes that it is well-positioned for responsible growth and investor value.



*



About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

