Updated: Donald Trump Jr. Commences A 2 Year Strategic Advisor Appointment With MMA.INC

Mr Donald Trump Jr. (through his associated entity) holds 1,500,000 securities in MMA

Mr. Donald Trump Jr. serves alongside Conor McGregor, most prominent investor, as Strategic Advisor to for a 2 year term Mr Donald Trump Jr. brings invaluable technology and media expertise as Director of Trump Media and Technology Group and as Co-Founder of World Liberty Financial

New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA) (“MMA” or the“Company” and doing business as As announced on September 9, 2025, has appointed Donald Trump Jr. as a Strategic Advisor. In this role, Mr. Trump Jr. will provide advice to the board and management, leveraging his expertise and experience in technology, media, and brand building to expand global recognition and to accelerate commercialization of its combat sports technology platforms. Mr Donald Trump Jr has commenced his role and joins Conor McGregor, most prominent investor, as a Strategic Advisor, strengthening the Company's leadership as it continues to grow following partnerships such as its collaboration with UFC Gym Group. In connection with the appointment, has entered a 24 month Strategic Advisor Agreement with Mr Donald Trump Jr. and pursuant to which he will provide advisory services. As consideration for the advisory services, issued 1,500,000 securities, each exercisable into one ordinary share to an entity affiliated with Mr Donald Trump Jr. No shares issued upon exercise may be sold, transferred, or otherwise disposed of for a period of 12 months from their date of issuance except with the prior written consent of About Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited is revolutionizing the combat sports industry by driving participation and engagement across fans, athletes, coaches, and gym owners. The company operates four core business units:

● TrainAlta: A platform that transforms MMA fans into active participants through structured training programs. ● Hype: A marketing platform helping gym owners, coaches, and athletes grow revenue from their audiences. ● The go-to resource for MMA news, fighter data, fight schedules, and the legendary Underground forum. ● BJJLink: A leading gym management platform designed for BJJ academies, offering tools for payment processing, marketing, student engagement, and content monetization.



With over 5 million social media followers, 530,000 user profiles, 50,000 active students, 18,000 published gyms and 800 verified gyms across 16 countries, MMA continues to transform the martial arts landscape and deliver unparalleled value to its stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

