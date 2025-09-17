Morocco Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Register An AAGR Of 3.9% During 2026-2029, Supported By Investment In Infrastructure Projects In Line With The 2030 FIFA World Cup Preparations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Morocco's construction sector is poised for growth, fueled by surging FDI, eased regulations, and investments in energy, infrastructure, and 2030 FIFA World Cup projects, coupled with rising airport capacities. This expansion creates robust opportunities across multiple segments, supported by strategic government initiatives.

The "Morocco Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Construction industry in Morocco to expand by 4.5% in real terms in 2025, supported by a rise in foreign direct investment (FDI), improvement in external demand, a rise in construction loans owing to ease in inflation rates, coupled with investments in the energy and infrastructure projects.

According to the Moroccan High Commission for Planning (HCP), the construction industry's value-add rose by 6.3% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2025, preceded by YoY growth of 6.9% in Q4 and 6.8% in Q3 2024. According to Morocco's Exchange Office, FDI in the country grew by 40.6% in the first two months of 2025, reaching MAD6.1 billion ($623 million).

In April 2025, the government announced the implementation of several measures to streamline construction. These include permits for building houses in smaller plots, establishing an administration to review projects, reducing document requirements for approval, and offering architectural and technical support to citizens. In another boost, in July 2025, Morocco approved 47 projects in the field of automotive, energy, tourism, among others, with a total cost of MAD51 billion ($5.2 billion).

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 3.9% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investment in infrastructure projects in line with the 2030 FIFA World Cup preparations. Minister of Transport and Logistics revealed in April 2025, that the country's airport capacity is expected to reach 80 million passengers by 2030.

To support this, it will be investing MAD28 billion ($2.9 billion) in airport projects by 2030. Also, in May 2025, Morocco's National Airports Office (Office National Des Aeroports - ONDA) launched tenders for the construction of a new terminal at Casablanca's Mohammed V Airport, with an estimated cost of MAD15.7 billion ($1.6 billion), it is expected to be completed by 2029

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Morocco, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook Latest news and developments

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

