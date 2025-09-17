Neumonda's Octopus DRAM Tester Shortlisted For Elektra Award

The Neumonda Octopus Test Board can test four different DRAM technologies at full speed

- Poechmueller, CEO of NeumondaFRANKFURT / BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The second DRAM test board developed by Neumonda Technology, a division of Neumonda Group, has been shortlisted for an Elektra Award in the category“Design Tool and Development Software Product of the Year”. The prestigious award will be presented during an award ceremony on December 9, 2025, in London.Neumonda's Octopus DRAM tester is currently the only tester that can test at speeds of up to 6.4 Gigabit per second, speeds needed for AI workloads. Furthermore, it can also test four different DRAM technologies, DDR4, DDR5, LPDDR4, and LPDDR5, simulating the target application. Traditional testers test one DRAM generation only. All this in a small, light-weight board that doesn't require any third-party IP.“With our Octopus DRAM Tester, we tackle one of the industry's most pressing issues: conventional testers cannot generate the test patterns and environments required to test DDR5 components and newer generations at full speed,” explained Peter Poechmueller, CEO of Neumonda.“Although DDR5 components tend to generate a lot of inherent heat, Octopus can test DRAMs at a specific target temperature. Plus, it can test signal integrity degradation with individual guardbands and margins to ensure stable operations over the entire lifetime. This is unique in the market and – in our view – deserves an award.”The Neumonda Octopus DRAM Tester was revealed at embedded world 2025 and will be available in mass production in Q1 2026.About NeumondaNEUMONDA combines extensive memory experience with the“DNA” of former memory manufacturer Qimonda, with the aim to offer the most extensive portfolio of specialized memory solutions and competence in the market. It governs MEMPHIS Electronic, a distributor of memory ICs and modules of different suppliers; Intelligent Memory, the manufacturer of DRAM and NAND-based memory solutions; and NEUMONDA Technology which designs and holds IP for application test systems for memory applications. Combining these different areas of expertise, NEUMONDA is able to offer unique global memory competency that can help companies in any industry to meet their current and future memory requirements.

