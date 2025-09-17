Accreditation Commission Joins Workshop On Reimagining Learning With Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 17 (Petra) -- The Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission took part on Wednesday in a workshop titled "Reimagining Learning – Employing Artificial Intelligence in Curricula, Assessment, and Student Engagement."The event, hosted at the InterContinental Hotel in Amman by the British Council, gathered academics, experts, and representatives from Jordanian universities to explore the transformative role of AI in education.Commission President Dhafer Al-Sarayrah said artificial intelligence is now a driving force reshaping higher education, requiring universities to keep pace by integrating AI tools into curricula and equipping both students and academics with new skills.He noted that the Commission has already updated most academic program standards to incorporate AI and cybersecurity competencies and to encourage students to pursue micro-credentials that strengthen their readiness for the labor market.According to Al-Sarayrah, 80 percent of program reviews have been completed, with full integration of AI across all university programs expected by the end of October as part of a four-year implementation plan tied to smart performance indicators.Alexander Lambert, Director of the British Council in Jordan, stressed that the workshop was about more than technology. "It is about rethinking how curricula are designed, how learning is assessed, and how student participation can be enhanced in more inclusive, innovative, and impactful ways," he said, underscoring the responsibility to apply AI ethically and inclusively to truly enrich student learning.Ali Al-Daradkeh, Head of the E-Learning Division at the Commission, highlighted the link between AI and digital education, noting that AI applications have already been introduced into most academic specializations. This, he said, is enhancing learning environments and improving the quality of educational outcomes.The workshop featured keynote remarks, interactive sessions, and training activities on curriculum design and assessment development using AI, alongside discussions on the ethical and pedagogical dimensions of this fast-evolving technology.The event reflects the British Council's commitment to fostering innovation in higher education, strengthening Jordanian–British cooperation, and building future-ready learning environments.