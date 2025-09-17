Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Tunisian Defense Min.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and in the presence of Defense Minister sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received on Wednesday Tunisian Defense Minister Khaled Sehli, on the occasion of his official visit to the country.
The meeting was attended by the Head of His Highness the Crown Prince Office Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and other senior officials. (end) aa
