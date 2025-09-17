Titan OS And Persidera Media Expand FAST Channel Offering In Italy And Switzerland

Titan OS and Persidera Media Expand FAST Channel Offering

Four new thematic channels launch on Titan OS-powered Smart TVs, spanning sports, lifestyle, gastronomy and news content

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a partnership with Persidera Media to bring a portfolio of four new FAST channels to viewers in Italy and Switzerland.

The rollout began in July with the launch of four channels – Golf Television, Motoretro, Gambero Rosso, and Urania News. All channels will be available on Titan OS-powered devices, including Philips smart TVs.

The newly launched and upcoming channels cover a diverse range of interests:

- Golf Television – A destination for amateur golf fans, offering tournaments, highlights, interviews, and stories from Italy's most prestigious courses.

- Motoretro – Celebrating the timeless allure of motorsports with rare archives, behind-the-scenes access, and technology evolution.

- Gambero Rosso – Italy's leading gastronomy and wine channel, featuring top chefs, culinary culture, and Italian excellence.

- Urania News – Italy's first channel dedicated entirely to institutions and businesses, offering in-depth political and economic reporting and educational programming.



“With Persidera Media, we are broadening the scope of FAST in Italy and Switzerland by adding premium thematic channels that match local passions – from golf and cycling to gastronomy and financial news. This collaboration strengthens Titan OS's position as a gateway to diverse, high-quality content while helping our partners unlock new advertising opportunities,” said Anna Campistol Agustí, FAST Channels Lead at Titan OS.

The addition of Persidera Media's channels underlines Titan OS's commitment to delivering a wide variety of premium free-to-view content across Europe and supporting content owners with distribution and monetization opportunities in the Connected TV space.



About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

