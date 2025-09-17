South Korean Court Orders Detention of Senior Lawmaker
(MENAFN) A South Korean court has authorized the detention of Kweon Seong-dong, a senior lawmaker with the conservative opposition People Power Party, following a bribery investigation, a special counsel team revealed on Wednesday.
The Seoul Central District Court issued the arrest warrant, requested by Min Joong-ki, the special prosecutor heading the probe into corruption claims surrounding Kim Keon-hee, the wife of the impeached former president Yoon Suk-yeol.
The court expressed concern that Kweon might attempt to destroy evidence. As a result, the five-term legislator was taken into custody at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital.
Kweon, once a trusted ally of Yoon, faces accusations of accepting illegal political donations and receiving promises of church member votes from a former official of the Unification Church in early 2022, just months before the March presidential election. In exchange, Kweon allegedly pledged to offer favorable treatment to the church should Yoon, then a presidential candidate, win.
The National Assembly will vote on Thursday to approve Kweon’s detention, as lawmakers currently enjoy immunity from arrest during active sessions.
Yoon has been held in the Seoul Detention Center since July 10, facing charges related to an attempted martial law declaration last December. His wife, Kim Keon-hee, is also incarcerated on charges tied to corruption.
The Seoul Central District Court issued the arrest warrant, requested by Min Joong-ki, the special prosecutor heading the probe into corruption claims surrounding Kim Keon-hee, the wife of the impeached former president Yoon Suk-yeol.
The court expressed concern that Kweon might attempt to destroy evidence. As a result, the five-term legislator was taken into custody at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital.
Kweon, once a trusted ally of Yoon, faces accusations of accepting illegal political donations and receiving promises of church member votes from a former official of the Unification Church in early 2022, just months before the March presidential election. In exchange, Kweon allegedly pledged to offer favorable treatment to the church should Yoon, then a presidential candidate, win.
The National Assembly will vote on Thursday to approve Kweon’s detention, as lawmakers currently enjoy immunity from arrest during active sessions.
Yoon has been held in the Seoul Detention Center since July 10, facing charges related to an attempted martial law declaration last December. His wife, Kim Keon-hee, is also incarcerated on charges tied to corruption.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment