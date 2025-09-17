Duty Of Disclosure: Transactions In Shares In Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
Other Stakeholders
Duty of disclosure: Transactions in shares in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S hereby reports on transactions in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S shares carried out by persons who have a duty of disclosure, in compliance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
For further details, please be referred to the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Kind regards,
John Fisker
CEO
Enc.:
Transaction templates
Attachments
-
2025-09-17 Indberetningsliste - engelsk
2025-09-17 Skema engelsk - Carl Aage Pedersen
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment