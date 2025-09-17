Muslim World League Welcomes Communique Of Doha Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah Al Mukarramah: The Muslim World League has welcomed the outcomes of the final communique issued by the Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit, which was held in Doha.

Secretary-General of the League, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa, praised the summit and its statement for embodying values of solidarity and unity in the face of Israeli aggression against Qatar, describing it as an attack on all Arab and Islamic countries. He emphasized the firm rejection of any attempts to justify this aggression under any pretext.

At the same time, Dr. Al Issa highlighted the summit's outcomes, which hold the Israeli government responsible for undermining any prospects for peace in the region through its aggressive policies, including genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation, blockades, settlement activities, and its expansionist policies - leading up to the recent treacherous attack on Qatari territory. He noted Qatar's role as a key mediator in efforts to secure a ceasefire and end the war on Gaza, describing this as a dangerous escalation and an attack on diplomatic efforts to restore peace.

Dr. Al Issa also stressed the importance of the statement's rejection of Israeli occupation rhetoric, which employs“Islamophobia” to legitimize its violations of international law and distort the image of Arab and Islamic countries.

He further commended the UN General Assembly's adoption of the“New York Declaration” regarding the implementation of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, viewing it as a clear expression of international support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.