National Bank Of Tajikistan Refutes Claims Of Dollar Shortage

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The National Bank of Tajikistan has issued a statement clarifying the availability of the US dollar cash in the country, following local media reports suggesting a shortage, Trend reports via the bank.

The bank announced that it has not imposed any restrictions on the supply of the US dollar cash to financial institutions and is meeting all official requests from banks in full and on time.

According to information, financial institutions are authorized to sell foreign currency both to individuals abroad and on the domestic market. No additional requirements have been introduced for customers purchasing foreign currency, it added.

“Cash is distributed daily based on the location of branches, demand levels, and institutional capacity. From January through August 2025, the volume of cash foreign currency allocated to the population exceeded that of the same period in 2024,” the National Bank's statement said.

Temporary shortages of cash dollars in certain branches may occur only in exceptional cases, such as when allocated funds are fully used or delivery delays arise. These cases, the bank stressed, do not reflect the overall market situation.

On fluctuations of the national currency, the somoni, the central bank pointed to both external and internal factors. External drivers include foreign currency inflows, global geopolitical and economic events, and monetary policies of major central banks, particularly the ruble-dollar exchange rate. Internal factors include seasonal demand and the banking sector's ability to meet the needs of individuals and businesses.

The recent strengthening of the Russian ruble has contributed to somoni stability, the bank said. In addition, the current demand for foreign currency from individuals and businesses remains low, with all requests being satisfied, supporting exchange rate stability.

Financial institutions are required to conduct due diligence on clients during currency transactions to prevent money laundering, terrorist financing, and the spread of weapons of mass destruction. For foreign cash transactions ranging from 350 to 1,750, settlement indicators, customers must present a valid ID for identification.

The central bank also noted that individuals may obtain international payment cards such as Visa, Mastercard, or UnionPay from domestic banks for use abroad, with somoni automatically converted into foreign currency.