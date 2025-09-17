Invaders Shell 16 Settlements In Chernihiv Region In 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, reported this on Telegram .

“The enemy carried out 49 strikes. There were 78 explosions in 16 settlements,” Chaus said.

According to the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, yesterday morning, a residential building was damaged by a drone strike in one of the settlements of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district.

In Semenivka, homes, cars, garages, and farm buildings were destroyed and damaged as a result of MLRS shelling. The hospital and forest service facilities were also damaged.

A 74-year-old resident was hospitalized with neurological trauma.

In the Nizhyn district, fires in dry grass were extinguished in several locations covering an area of 4 hectares, which were caused by attacks from Russian drones.

The Head of the Regional Military Administration added that the Koriukivka and Chernihiv districts of the region were also under enemy attack.

As Ukrinform reported, ten shelters created with the support of the Olena Zelenska Foundation are already operating in schools and kindergarte s in the Chernihiv region.