Book Presentation Held At Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has hosted the presentation of the book "Aqibətnamə" by Farid Huseyn, poet, staff member of the foundation, and chairman of the Youth Council of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Azernews reports.

The book is dedicated to the theme of death in the great poet Nizami Ganjavi's "Khamsa". A poetry evening devoted to the young poet's work was also held as part of the event.

"Aqibətnamə" is a collection of literary essays providing commentary on the theme of death in Nizami Ganjavi's Khamsa.

Speaking at the event, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, noted that the foundation implements important projects aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples.

"The publications and international events organized by the Foundation serve to introduce the rich literary and cultural traditions of the Turkic world to a broader audience. In this regard, Farid Huseyn's contributions are significant. He has actively participated in many of the Foundation's events, successfully representing the organization in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, and other countries. Publications edited by him have been exhibited at various book fairs," Raimkulova emphasized.

Salim Babullaoghlu, poet, translator, and Secretary for International Relations of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, spoke about the Foundation's publications and the importance of the event. He stated that the publications initiated by the Foundation not only present classical and contemporary literature but also contribute to strengthening cultural ties among Turkic-speaking countries.

Director of the Ataturk Center in Azerbaijan, academician Nizami Jafarov, spoke about Farid Huseyn's creative work, noting that his writings clearly reflect a commitment to preserving national values and promoting the shared cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

"Aqibətnamə" presents deep reflections on human destiny, morality, and culture. The stories and analyses within the book extensively explore national values, the nuances of human character, and the relationship between the individual and society," the academician stated.

Other speakers at the event included the book's editor, Zahra Allahverdiyeva, PhD in Philology, associate professor, and Nizami scholar, as well as Doctors of Philology and professors Javanşir Yusifli, Rustam Kamal, and others.

They emphasized that the publications produced through the Foundation's initiative generate great interest among readers and contribute to strengthening cultural cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations. They highly praised Farid Huseyn's skill in addressing themes of human fate and national values in his works, while also promoting the shared cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

During the event, several of Farid Huseyn's poems on various topics were recited. Performers and theater actors conveyed the emotional depth and spiritual richness of the poet's work to the audience.

In his speech, author Farid Huseyn said that the main goal of the book is to present Nizami Ganjavi's multilayered ideas to the modern reader and encourage everyone to reflect on their own fate.

According to the author, "With his complex ideas, Nizami Ganjavi compels every person to think about their destiny; a human being's character, in many ways, determines the plot of their final day." In this sense, the book carries both literary and philosophical significance.

The event concluded with a cultural program.

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was established following the decision made at the Astana Summit on September 11, 2015. The Foundation's Secretariat is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Foundation's primary goals are to preserve, research, and promote Turkic culture and heritage through funding, support, and various projects.

To achieve these objectives, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation plans to allocate funds for the preservation, protection, restoration, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage. It also aims to provide assistance with scientific and technical challenges related to safeguarding and enhancing Turkic culture.

The Foundation supports the education of specialists in the fields of cultural protection, restoration, and promotion, and organizes seminars, workshops, conferences, congresses, field studies, and exhibitions.

It also assists in the creation of electronic and print scientific journals and publications, sponsors contests, festivals, and tournaments, and aids in the revival and development of traditional crafts and applied arts in Turkic-speaking regions. Furthermore, the Foundation helps craftsmen, artists, and other creative professionals protect their intellectual property rights.

With an expanding network of partnerships within its member states and beyond, the Foundation has successfully signed Memorandums of Understanding with numerous international organizations and national institutions.