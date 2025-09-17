President Ilham Aliyev To Donald Trump: I Greatly Value Our Friendship
"Thank you, President Donald Trump, for your kind words on your TruthSocial account. I deeply appreciate your important role in advancing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in hosting the historic Washington Summit. You are the architect of the eternal friendship and the emerging strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States. I greatly value our friendship," President Ilham Aliyev wrote on his X page.
