Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Secures MAS Licence In Singapore For Poni, Advancing Its Dual-Hub Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Poni Financial Advisory Pte. Ltd. (an entity under“Poni” which is backed by Huize Holding Limited) is granted a Financial Adviser and Exempt Insurance Broker license with veteran leadership to scale tech-enabled advisory across ASEAN

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ), through its international brand Poni Insurtech, today announced that Poni Financial Advisory Pte. Ltd. has been licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Financial Adviser and Exempt Insurance Broker. The Singapore licence strengthens Huize's ASEAN commitment and underpins a dual regional hub strategy spanning Singapore and Hong Kong.

Poni's model pairs an regulated advisory platform with modern infrastructure (cloud APIs, AI-assisted consultation and claims automation) to compress friction from onboarding to servicing. This combination accelerates compliant digital distribution for insurers, independent financial advisers, platforms and affinity partners, while keeping the customer experience simple and consistent across channels.

Ron Tam, International CEO at Poni Insurtech and Co-CFO at Huize Holding Limited, said:“Securing the MAS licence is a pivotal step in our international expansion. With Singapore and Hong Kong as twin hubs, we are positioned to serve sophisticated clients across the region with trusted advice and technology at scale. Our Singapore leadership team brings a proven blend of capital-markets acumen, distribution know-how and partnership building. That experience positions Poni to scale sustainably, deepen carrier and ecosystem relationships, and deliver measurable outcomes for customers and collaborators across the region.”

Cassandra Wee, Managing Director (Singapore) at Poni Insurtech and Executive Director & CEO at Poni Financial Advisory, said:“Our Singapore platform blends licensed advisory with Poni's proven insurtech stack, enabling partners and collaborators to deliver better protection and wealth solutions through omni-channel distribution. Singapore and Hong Kong continue to attract cross-border assets, reinforcing their dominance as Asia's premier insurance and wealth hubs. Their depth of product, regulatory clarity and advisor density translate into high insurance penetration and strong coverage multiples across APAC, creating an ideal launchpad for scalable, tech-enabled advisory.”

A spokesperson at Fintech Nation said:“Poni's entry adds depth to Singapore's fintech and insurtech landscape. We look forward to collaborating on ecosystem programmes that help founders, investors, advisors and platforms embed innovative, compliant, customer-first protection solutions. This demonstrates yet another example of Singapore being at the forefront of innovation by supporting market entry of leading innovators like Poni.”

Poni Financial Advisory Pte. Ltd. is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Financial Adviser and Exempt Insurance Broker, effective 10 July 2025. The company's strategy is anchored on dual hubs in Singapore and Hong Kong to capture and serve ASEAN growth. The leadership team includes Ron Tam (International CEO, Poni Insurtech; Co-CFO, Huize Holding Limited) and Cassandra Wee (Managing Director, Poni Insurtech Singapore; Executive Director & CEO, Poni Financial Advisory). Poni operates across Hong Kong, Singapore and Vietnam, with technology supporting embedded insurance, IFA platforms and comparison marketplaces.

About Poni Insurtech

Poni Insurtech is the international brand of Huize (NASDAQ: HUIZ), Asia's leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurers and distribution partners through data-driven, AI-powered solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, Poni is building a pan-Asian digital distribution platform across hubs including Singapore and Hong Kong, with operations in Vietnam. Its consumer apps and cloud-based API stack simplify protection for consumers, digitise carrier distribution, and create new revenue for partners.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.

