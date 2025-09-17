Uganda Chamber Of Energy And Mines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Confirms African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 Participation

Humphrey Asiimwe, CEO of the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Mines, has been confirmed as a speaker at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa's premier gathering for mining stakeholders - taking place from October 1-3, 2025, in Cape Town.

Asiimwe will feature on the Africa's Mineral Future: A Roadmap Toward Sustainable Growth and Value Creation panel, showcasing best practices to leverage mining to drive revenue generation, employment creation and industrialization in mineral-rich countries like Uganda.

His participation comes at a pivotal time for Uganda, as the country intensifies cooperation with global private and public sector parties to unlock its mineral potential. In July 2025, Uganda signed a strategic agreement with the UK to boost cooperation across its mining value chain. The UK committed to help Uganda attract both public and private investments as part of the agreement. Additionally, on June 18, Uganda partnered with the Geological Survey of Slovenia on a five-year project to assess mineral potential across 11 targets. Other initiatives supported by the European Union's Pan-African Geological Surveys and the German Corporation for International Cooperation aim to strengthen Uganda's seismic and geological survey capabilities - key to de-risking the sector and enhancing investor confidence.

Uganda also reached a milestone in March 2025 by signing its first-ever Mineral Production Sharing Agreement, paving the way for the redevelopment of the Kilembe Copper Mine. Local companies Sarrai Group Limited and Nile Fibreboard Limited are spearheading the project, expected to boost mineral output, generate revenue and create jobs.

At AMW, Asiimwe is anticipated to shed light on these milestones and outline the Chamber's collaboration with the Ugandan government to deepen private sector engagement, promote local content and position the East African country as a competitive player in the global mining industry.

About African Mining Week:

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.