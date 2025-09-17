RAK Ruler inaugurates Hilton office at RAKEZ Business Centre
(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 17 September 2025: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, inaugurated Hilton’s new office at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) Business Centre 1 in Al Nakheel. The ceremony was attended by RAKEZ Managing Director, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad, Hilton Middle East & Africa President Guy Hutchinson, and senior officials from the hospitality and tourism sectors.
Hilton has had a longstanding presence in Ras Al Khaimah, including a technical hub in RAKEZ. The new office expands this hub into a base for the hospitality company’s accounting and information technology (IT) services, supporting 48 hotels and corporate accounting services across ten countries. The office currently houses 115 team members and is located in a 1,000 sq ft space at RAKEZ Business Centre.
Jallad said, “We are honoured to welcome Hilton to our business community at RAKEZ. Their decision to establish a large-scale office in our Business Centre reflects both the strength of our relationship and the confidence international brands place in Ras Al Khaimah as a strategic base. With its central location, world-class facilities, and accessibility, our Business Centre offers the ideal environment for companies like Hilton to grow and thrive. We look forward to supporting Hilton in its journey of expansion and continued success in the region.”
Hutchinson said, “Hilton has been a proud partner of Ras Al Khaimah, where we’ve had a presence for over 20 years. This new office will play a key role in supporting hotel accounting and IT functions. The RAKEZ Business Centre offers an ideal setting being centrally located, well-connected, and surrounded by a wide range of accommodation options, including one of our hotels just a short five-minute drive away, ensuring both convenience and comfort for our teams.”
Hilton’s expanded presence at RAKEZ underscores Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as a global destination for tourism, living, working and investment.
