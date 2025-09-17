Asset Tracking Market Size Was Worth USD 71.35 Billion By 2032 Owing To The Surging Demand For Real-Time Asset Visibility Research By SNS Insider
Segmentation Analysis:
By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Held the Largest Market Share in 2024
Large enterprises dominated the Asset Tracking Market in 2024 with a revenue share of around 62% due to their large-scale operations, complex supply chains, and need for centralized asset visibility. SMEs are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 15.90% over 2025-2032, driven by increasing awareness of operational efficiency and cost savings through tracking.
By End-Use, the Market Was Dominated by the Transport & Logistics Segment in 2024
The transportation & logistics sector held the highest revenue share of around 33% in 2024 due to its heavy reliance on real-time visibility of mobile assets. Retail & e-commerce is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.49% from 2025 to 2032, as businesses demand precise inventory tracking, warehouse optimization, and seamless fulfillment processes.
By Technology, the RFID Segment was Dominating the Market
RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) led the Asset Tracking Market in 2024 with a 34% revenue share due to its cost-effectiveness, scalability, and suitability for large inventories. The M2M/IoT segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.21% over 2025-2032, driven by growing adoption of smart sensors and connected infrastructure.
By Component, in 2024, the Market was Led by the Software Segment
The software segment dominated the Asset Tracking Market in 2024 with a revenue share of approximately 58% due to rising demand for centralized monitoring, analytics, and automation capabilities.
On the basis of Deployment, the Market was Dominated by the Cloud Segment
The cloud segment led the Asset Tracking Market in 2024 with a revenue share of about 54%, owing to its scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness.
In 2024, North America Dominated the Market; Asia Pacific is also Estimated to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth During 2025-2032
North America dominated the Asset Tracking Market in 2024 with a 39% revenue share due to its advanced digital infrastructure, early adoption of IoT technologies, and strong presence of key players. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.19% over 2025-2032, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding logistics networks, and growing e-commerce activity.
Recent Developments:
- 2024: Asset Panda launched a set of powerful new features enabling custom notification/action dates, searchable counts, reorganizable display columns, and grouped views enhancing flexibility and simplicity in real-time mobile asset tracking workflows. 2024: Samsara Inc. introduced its Asset Tag in June 2024, a compact Bluetooth tracker integrated with their cloud based network, enabling real-time tracking of tools and small assets in industries like construction.
