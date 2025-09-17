Asset Tracking Market Size Was Worth USD 71.35 Billion By 2032 Owing To The Surging Demand For Real-Time Asset Visibility Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growth of the Asset Tracking Market is driven by increasing demand for real-time asset visibility, rising adoption of IoT and RFID technologies, and the need for operational efficiency across industries. Austin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Asset Tracking Market size was valued at USD 24.80 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 71.35 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.18% over 2025-2032. The broad use of asset tracking technology in the industrial, logistics, and transportation sectors is being driven by the growing need for operational efficiency and real-time asset visibility. Real-time tracking via RFID, IoT, and GPS-based systems helps businesses avoid asset losses, decrease downtime, and enhance resource utilization, all of which are becoming more and more important. Businesses are looking for solutions to track the whereabouts and status of assets in real time as global supply chains get more intricate.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 24.80 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 71.35 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.18% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

. By Technology (RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), M2M/IoT, GPS, Barcode, Others)

. By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)

. By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

. By End Use (Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Aviation, Government, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Held the Largest Market Share in 2024

Large enterprises dominated the Asset Tracking Market in 2024 with a revenue share of around 62% due to their large-scale operations, complex supply chains, and need for centralized asset visibility. SMEs are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 15.90% over 2025-2032, driven by increasing awareness of operational efficiency and cost savings through tracking.

By End-Use, the Market Was Dominated by the Transport & Logistics Segment in 2024

The transportation & logistics sector held the highest revenue share of around 33% in 2024 due to its heavy reliance on real-time visibility of mobile assets. Retail & e-commerce is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.49% from 2025 to 2032, as businesses demand precise inventory tracking, warehouse optimization, and seamless fulfillment processes.

By Technology, the RFID Segment was Dominating the Market

RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) led the Asset Tracking Market in 2024 with a 34% revenue share due to its cost-effectiveness, scalability, and suitability for large inventories. The M2M/IoT segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.21% over 2025-2032, driven by growing adoption of smart sensors and connected infrastructure.

By Component, in 2024, the Market was Led by the Software Segment

The software segment dominated the Asset Tracking Market in 2024 with a revenue share of approximately 58% due to rising demand for centralized monitoring, analytics, and automation capabilities.

On the basis of Deployment, the Market was Dominated by the Cloud Segment

The cloud segment led the Asset Tracking Market in 2024 with a revenue share of about 54%, owing to its scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness.

In 2024, North America Dominated the Market; Asia Pacific is also Estimated to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth During 2025-2032

North America dominated the Asset Tracking Market in 2024 with a 39% revenue share due to its advanced digital infrastructure, early adoption of IoT technologies, and strong presence of key players. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.19% over 2025-2032, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding logistics networks, and growing e-commerce activity.

Recent Developments:



2024: Asset Panda launched a set of powerful new features enabling custom notification/action dates, searchable counts, reorganizable display columns, and grouped views enhancing flexibility and simplicity in real-time mobile asset tracking workflows. 2024: Samsara Inc. introduced its Asset Tag in June 2024, a compact Bluetooth tracker integrated with their cloud based network, enabling real-time tracking of tools and small assets in industries like construction.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate ROI, device/software costs, and quantify savings from reduced theft, loss, and operational inefficiencies.

PERFORMANCE & EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS – helps you understand how asset tracking boosts utilization rates, reduces downtime, and optimizes maintenance scheduling.

INTEGRATION & PLATFORM USAGE – helps you assess adoption of ERP/WMS integrations, AI/ML-enabled predictive analytics, and mobile-based asset management.

SECURITY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you gauge vendor readiness in data encryption, tamper detection, and compliance with global security standards (ISO, GDPR). REAL-TIME ALERT & RESPONSE CAPABILITIES – helps you identify how quickly systems detect and respond to anomalies, enhancing reliability and risk mitigation.

