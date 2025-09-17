Broad International, UN Solidarity With Qatar At HRC Debate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights H E Volker Turk condemned the military attack launched by Israel on the State of Qatar on September 9, affirming that targeting Qatar represents a shocking breach of international law, an assault on regional peace and stability, and a blow to the integrity of mediation and negotiation efforts around the world.

This condemnation came during the emergency debate held Tuesday in Geneva by the Human Rights Council (HRC60) in its 60th session to discuss the serious developments resulting from the Israeli attack on Doha.

Volker Turk stated that targeting parties engaged in internationally supported mediation on their own soil undermines Qatar's central role as a mediator and facilitator of peace, and civilians not directly involved in hostilities must never be targeted.

He added that when states disregard the rules of war, they undermine the protection of all civilians everywhere, stressing that the Israeli attack on Doha coincided with other actions that destroy any hope for a two-state solution, the only path to sustainable peace.

He pointed to the displacement order of nearly one million people from Gaza City as part of a new phase of the Israeli assault on the Strip, highlighting that the Hamas delegation was present in Qatar to negotiate a ceasefire, which he described as a vital step toward peace.