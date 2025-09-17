BD Keep Super-4 Hopes Alive With Win Over Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by eight runs in their final group-stage encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, keeping their hopes of progressing to the Super Four alive.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss on Tuesday, Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 155 runs. Tanzid Hasan led the charge with a brisk 52 off 31 balls, while Towhid Hridoy chipped in with 26 off 20 deliveries.

For Afghanistan, skipper Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad claimed two wickets each, while Azmatullah Omarzai picked up one.

Afghanistan's chase got off to a disastrous start. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed struck with the first ball of the innings, trapping Sediqullah Atal lbw, before removing Ibrahim Zadran for five.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain then dismissed Gulbadin Naib (16) with a sharp caught-and-bowled effort, and later took the key wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had threatened with a quick 35.

Azmatullah Omarzai provided a late spark with three sixes in a 16-ball 30, but fell to Taskin Ahmed while trying to accelerate.

Captain Rashid Khan added a quick 20 before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman, who finished with figures of 3 wickets. Nasum, Rishad, and Taskin claimed two wickets each.

Bangladesh eventually sealed a narrow win by restricting Afghanistan just short of the target. Their qualification for the Super Four now depends on the outcome of Thursday's match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

A win for Sri Lanka would see Bangladesh advance, while an Afghan victory would send them through, with net run rate determining the final standings between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

