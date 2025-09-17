Canada’s Carney Set to Embark on Mexico Visit
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will head to Mexico City from Sept. 18 to 19 in a push to enhance bilateral cooperation and reinforce regional prosperity across North America.
In a statement published on the prime minister’s official website, the visit is framed as an opportunity to “deepen the two countries' partnership and reinforce North American prosperity.”
Carney is scheduled to meet with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to advance joint efforts on a range of strategic issues, including infrastructure, energy, trade, investment, and security.
The visit comes on the heels of the leaders' initial in-person meeting during the G7 Summit held in Kananaskis, Canada, in mid-June. The announcement emphasized that the Canadian government is actively working to expand and solidify trade ties with trusted international partners.
Economic ties between the two nations have been expanding, with bilateral merchandise trade reaching nearly 56 billion Canadian dollars (approximately 41 billion U.S. dollars) last year, the statement said.
