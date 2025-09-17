Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Initiates Climate Investment Plan to Confront Climate Change Challenges

2025-09-17
(MENAFN) Iraq announced the launch of the initial phase of its Climate Investment Plan (CIP) for 2025-2030 on Tuesday, marking a strategic move to address the mounting impacts of climate change.

According to a statement from the Iraqi National Investment Commission (NIC), the declaration took place during a workshop held in partnership with the United Nations Development Program in Baghdad.

NIC Chairman Haider Mohammed Makiya highlighted that the CIP is a cornerstone initiative adopted by the Iraqi government to confront climate challenges, which have increasingly affected the country’s water resources, agriculture, and natural environment.

The first phase of the plan will target five critical sectors: energy and renewable energy, agriculture, industry, water resources, and innovation, Makiya explained.

He underlined that the CIP is more than just a formal document; it serves as a government roadmap designed to promote sustainable development across all Iraqi provinces in a balanced and comprehensive way.

