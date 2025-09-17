Calltower Unveils Ascend Teams Contact Center, A Fully Native Microsoft Teams Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Redefining CCaaS Integration with a Seamless Teams Experience

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a recognized leader in the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market, today proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Ascend Teams Contact Center. Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern businesses, this cutting-edge solution empowers organizations to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and unlock advanced insights - all fully integrated within the Microsoft Teams ecosystem.

Developed in collaboration with Intermedia Cloud Communications, a global leader in AI-powered communications, collaboration, and customer engagement, and reflecting CallTower's commitment to partnering with leading technology providers, Ascend Teams Contact Center redefines how businesses connect with their customers. The platform delivers a seamless, cloud-based experience that combines powerful communication tools with advanced analytics and reporting capabilities.

"Ascend Teams Contact Center represents a significant leap forward in how organizations approach their customer service strategy," said William Rubio, CRO of CallTower. "By integrating seamlessly with Microsoft Teams, this solution enables businesses to communicate more effectively, act on key data insights, and ultimately drive unparalleled customer satisfaction. We are thrilled to bring this advancement to market as part of our commitment to CCaaS innovation and leadership."

Key highlights of the Ascend Teams Contact Center solution include:

Seamless Microsoft Teams Integration – A fully integrated experience with the Teams platform ensures a unified communications environment for smoother operations.

Enhanced Customer Engagement – Robust tools allow for improved communication across multiple channels, ensuring every interaction is personalized and impactful.

Advanced Analytics and Reporting – Gain deep insights into customer behavior and agent performance to make data-driven decisions that enhance results.

With its intuitive design and scalability, Ascend Teams Contact Center is ideal for businesses of all sizes seeking to deepen customer relationships while maintaining operational efficiency. This latest launch reaffirms CallTower's dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the dynamic needs of today's enterprises.

"Together with CallTower, we're bringing Ascend Teams Contact Center natively into Microsoft Teams so businesses can engage customers faster, simplify operations, and act on insights in the moment," said Jonathan McCormick, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Intermedia . "This collaboration reflects our broader work with service providers to deliver intelligent, integrated communications that reduce complexity for IT while empowering frontline teams to provide higher-quality, more personalized experiences."

CallTower is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by delivering the key integrations businesses need to succeed. The introduction of Ascend Teams Contact Center demonstrates CallTower's commitment to providing innovative solutions tailored to customer needs. As one of the top-tier global Microsoft Teams Operator Connect providers, CallTower empowers businesses with advanced voice capabilities and unparalleled support. By leveraging deep expertise and a strategic relationship with Microsoft, CallTower continues to enhance collaboration , boost productivity, and set the standard for modern workplace communication solutions.

About CallTower

CallTower is at the forefront of transforming global communication, redefining how businesses connect and collaborate across the globe. Since 2002, CallTower has grown into a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications and collaboration solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Leveraging advanced technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Direct Routing and GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact center solutions, CallTower delivers seamless and reliable connectivity tailored to the unique needs of enterprises worldwide. CallTower empowers business communications by integrating features like one-click failover, advanced analytics, seamless CRM integration, and cutting-edge AI-redefining operational efficiency.

In 2025, CallTower acquired North America's trusted contact center expert, Inoria, amplifying its CCaaS and CX capabilities. Inoria drives the evolution of contact center operations by offering personalized optimization, implementation, and integration services powered by Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria deliver actionable insights, enhanced customer experiences, and cutting-edge solutions that guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys.

With a vision focused on innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, empowering businesses across the globe to achieve unparalleled success.

