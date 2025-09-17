Major Shareholder Announcement
| Investor Relations
BILAL AZIZ
SVP, Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 3137 9486
...
| Corporate Communications
JOHAN MELCHIOR
VP, Media Relations & Public Affairs
+45 4060 1415
...
|
ADAM FUGLSANG
Director, Investor Relations
+45 6167 7425
...
Attachment
-
Pandora_Company_Announcement_No_972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment