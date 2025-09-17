Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Global Economy News Briefing For September 16, 2025


2025-09-17 03:15:27
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global economy on Tuesday offered a study in contrasts: strong American consumers keeping momentum alive, Europe showing modest industrial recovery, and Asia wrestling with trade headwinds.

U.S. retail sales surged 0.6% in August, well above forecasts, and stood 5% higher than a year ago. Even after stripping out autos and fuel, core sales rose 0.7%.

The figures suggest Americans are still spending freely despite higher borrowing costs. Industrial production ticked up 0.1%, and the Federal Reserve's Atlanta branch lifted its growth estimate for the third quarter to 3.4%.

Energy markets added fuel to the picture, with U.S. oil inventories falling by 3.4 million barrels, pointing to tighter supply.

Across the Atlantic, Europe showed fragile improvement. Eurozone industrial output grew 0.3% in July, leaving annual growth at 1.8%.

Investor sentiment improved, with Germany's ZEW index climbing to 37.3, but assessments of current conditions fell sharply, underlining the disconnect between expectations and reality.




Italy's inflation held steady at 1.6%, and eurozone labor costs rose 3.6%-a reminder of persistent wage pressures complicating the ECB's fight with inflation.

In Britain, unemployment stayed at 4.7% while wages cooled slightly to 4.7% growth, hinting that the labor market is no longer running hot.

Asia delivered mixed signals. Japan's trade deficit narrowed as imports dropped 5.2%, a sign of weak domestic demand, while exports were almost flat.

Singapore's non-oil exports tumbled 11.3% from last year, exposing its vulnerability to the global slowdown in goods trade, though unemployment fell to 2%. The day's numbers revealed a world leaning heavily on U.S. consumers.

Their spending is masking weaknesses elsewhere-Europe's industries are only crawling forward, Japan is exporting less, and Singapore's trade slump highlights fading demand across Asia.

India and Brazil reported steadier labor and trade conditions, while Canada and New Zealand showed resilience in manufacturing and external balances.

But the underlying pattern is one of imbalance: America keeps pulling, while others stumble. That raises a key question-how long can one engine carry the global economy?

