PM Modi Turns 75, BJP Marks Day With 'Sewa Pakhwada'
New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, with a host of dignitaries and politicians lauding his leadership and the ruling BJP launching over a fortnight long“Sewa Pakhwada” to mark the birthday of its pre-eminent leader.
The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drive, get togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2.
Modi himself is travelling to Dhar in Madhya Pradesh to kick off a nationwide campaign focusing on the health and nutrition of women and children.
He will launch a slew of other development programmes, including one with focus on tribal population, and address a public meeting.
President Droupadi Murmu greeted Modi, who was born in a poor family in Gujarat's Vadnagar, and praised him for instilling a culture of setting and achieving great goals in the country.
“Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance,” Murmu said in her birthday greetings to the PM.
“Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country,” she said.
Thanking her, Modi said his government will remain dedicated to building a strong, capable and self-reliant India with the help of its over 140 cr citizens, and described her vision and ideas as inspirational.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said India is making a mark on the global stage and moving steadily towards the goal of a developed nation under his visionary leadership.
Speaker Om Birla said his unparalleled dedication and commitment to the country is an inspiration to every Indian.
