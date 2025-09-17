Microsoft Unveils USD30B Investment to Enhance UK AI
(MENAFN) Microsoft revealed on Tuesday a groundbreaking $30 billion investment aimed at enhancing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and operations in the United Kingdom between 2025 and 2028.
This commitment marks Microsoft's largest-ever financial outlay in the UK, with $15 billion allocated specifically for capital expenditures to grow the nation's cloud and AI capabilities.
The remaining $15 billion will fund ongoing activities such as advanced research, AI model and product development, new game creation, data center management, and customer sales and support throughout the UK, Microsoft confirmed.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the significance of the announcement, stating, "Microsoft's landmark investment is a powerful vote of confidence in UK's leadership in AI and cutting-edge technology. This commitment will not only strengthen our digital infrastructure and support thousands of highly skilled jobs, but also ensure Britain remains at the forefront of global innovation as we deliver on our Plan for Change."
